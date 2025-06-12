The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, scoring high in both adult and child occupant protection. This rating applies to other variants of the Dzire as well.

India's largest car company, Maruti Suzuki, is now winning not only in mileage but also in safety. The company's new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). It achieved a five-star safety rating in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) in Bharat NCAP. The Dzire was one of the first cars from Maruti Suzuki India to be tested by Bharat NCAP.

Details of Maruti Suzuki Dzire's safety rating

The subcompact sedan scored 29.46 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection, while in child occupant protection, the sedan scored 41.57 points out of 49. This rating has been given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

In the adult occupant protection test, the new Maruti Dzire received a 5-star rating, scoring 29.46 out of 32 points. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Dzire scored 14.17 out of 16 points. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 15.29 out of 16.00 points. In the frontal crash test, the driver's chest protection was found to be marginal. In the child occupant protection test, the new Dzire received a 5-star rating, scoring 41.57 out of 49 points overall. It scored 23.57 out of 24 in the dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in CRS installation. In the vehicle assessment, the score was 6 out of 13.

Safety features of Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Like Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP is a voluntary safety assistance program. The tested new Maruti Dzire (Gasoline - LXI 1.2L ISS 5MT) was equipped with frontal airbags, side head curtain airbags, side chest airbags, belt pretensioners, belt load limiters, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Safety assist technologies include ESC, pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders. The five-star Bharat NCAP rating is also applicable to other variants of the Dzire. That is, VXI 1.2L ISS 5MT, ZXI 1.2L ISS 5MT, ZXI+ 1.2L ISS 5MT, TOUR S 1.2L ISS 5MT, VXI 1.2L ISS AGS, ZXI 1.2L ISS AGS, and ZXI+ 1.2L ISS AGS are all included in this arrangement.