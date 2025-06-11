Maruti Suzuki dominated the May 2025 Indian car sales charts, securing seven of the top ten spots. SUVs continued their rise in popularity with six models in the top ten, while the Dzire led overall sales.

In May 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerged as the top-selling car, registering an impressive 18,084 units. With seven positions in the top 10, Maruti Suzuki maintained its supremacy, while the list's six SUV models demonstrated the rising popularity of SUVs.

Favourite among families and fleet managers, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, strengthened its position in the MPV market by taking second place with 16,140 units. Following closely after, the sub-4 metre SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, sold 15,566 units, demonstrating its broad appeal. Hyundai's Creta, which includes its EV version, finished fourth with 14,860 units, demonstrating impressive performance thanks to its high-end amenities and contemporary styling.

With 14,401 sales, Mahindra's Scorpio, which combined the Classic and N versions, completed the top five and displayed its rough appeal. In the hatchback market, the well-known Maruti Suzuki Swift sold 14,135 units, closely followed by the useful and reasonably priced Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which sold 13,949 units.

With 13,584 units sold, Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, a chic little crossover, came in seventh. The Tata Nexon, another formidable competitor in the small SUV market, finished the list with 13,096 units, while Tata's Punch, including its EV version, sold 13,133 units.

Here's the full list

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - 18,084 units

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - 16,140 units

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - 15,566 units

Hyundai Creta/EV - 14,860 units

Mahindra Scoprio/N - 14,401 units

Maruti Suzuki Swift - 14,135 units

Maruti Suzuki WagonR - 13,949 units

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - 13,584 units

Tata Punch/Ev - 13,133 units

Tata Nexon/EV - 13,096 units

India's changing car tastes are seen in the May 2025 sales, as SUVs take six slots, followed by two hatchbacks, one sedan, and one MPV. The market is competitive and diversified, as seen by the seven models that Maruti Suzuki has swept, while Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata have each contributed one model.