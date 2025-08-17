Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.54 lakh on its Grand Vitara SUV this August 2025. These discounts apply to various petrol, hybrid, and AWD variants, with specific benefits varying by model.

Which Grand Vitara variants are eligible for the discount?

Maruti is offering discounts on the Grand Vitara Hybrid Sigma, Delta, Alpha, and Zeta variants, as well as the All-Wheel Drive versions. The starting ex-showroom price is approximately ₹11.42 lakh, going up to ₹20.68 lakh. A full tank can provide a range of up to 1200 kilometers. Here's a variant-wise breakdown of the discounts:

Petrol Sigma: Cash discount ₹0, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits up to ₹84,100

Cash discount ₹0, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits up to ₹84,100 All other variants: Cash discount ₹40,000, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits ₹1.24 lakh

Cash discount ₹40,000, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits ₹1.24 lakh Petrol AWD : Cash discount ₹35,000, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits ₹1.19 lakh

: Cash discount ₹35,000, other benefits ₹84,100, total benefits ₹1.19 lakh Strong Hybrid: Cash discount ₹50,000, other benefits up to ₹1.04 lakh, total benefits up to ₹1.54 lakh

Cash discount ₹50,000, other benefits up to ₹1.04 lakh, total benefits up to ₹1.54 lakh CNG: Cash discount ₹10,000, other benefits up to ₹39,100, total benefits up to ₹49,100

How powerful is the Maruti Grand Vitara's engine?

Jointly developed by Maruti and Toyota, the Grand Vitara shares its mild-hybrid engine with the Hyryder. The 1462cc, K15 series engine generates 100 bhp at 6000 rpm and 135 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. It's paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What is the Maruti Grand Vitara's mileage?

Maruti claims a mileage of 29.97 kmpl for the strong hybrid e-CVT, 21.11 kmpl for the mild hybrid 5-speed AMT, and 20.58 kmpl for the mild hybrid 6-speed AMT.

What features does the Maruti Grand Vitara offer?

The Maruti Grand Vitara is packed with modern features:

360-view camera

Reverse parking sensors

Rear reflectors

Shark fin antenna

Rear seat USB and C-type outlets

60-40 split rear seats

Climate control

Electronic Stability Program

Regenerative braking

6 airbags

Power-adjustable exterior rearview mirrors

Multi-functional steering wheel

Disclaimer: Discounts mentioned are sourced from various sources and may vary depending on location and dealer. Please verify with your local dealer before purchasing.