Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra welcomed Tesla to the Indian market, where the US-based electric vehicle maker made its debut with the first showroom in Mumbai. There are already plans to open a second location in Delhi. India's two domestic brands, Mahindra and Tata, control the majority of the EV market there. In the luxury market, Tesla will face competition from Mercedes and BMW.

A Look at Anand Mahindra's post

About Tesla's First Showroom and Pricing

The first Tesla showroom in India is situated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at Maker Maxity. The Model Y, which comes in Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) versions, is the company's debut offering to Indian car fans. It is anticipated that deliveries will start in August.

The RWD model of the Model Y costs Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range model costs Rs 67.89 lakh. With this pricing, Tesla joins the Indian luxury EV market, going up against high-end models from German producers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW instead of more affordable models from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The battery choices for the Tesla Model Y are 60 kWh and 75 kWh, with corresponding ranges of 500 and 622 km (WLTP). It costs Rs 59.89 lakh and has a single rear-wheel-drive powertrain that produces 295 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

About Mahindra Electric Vehicle's Price and Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e has an ARAI-certified range of up to 659 km and comes with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery choices. In actual use, it provides more than 500 kilometres and begins at Rs 21.90 lakh.

Additionally, the Mahindra BE 6 has 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which provide a range of 557–638 kilometres. It starts at Rs 18.90 lakh and has a rear-wheel-drive system.