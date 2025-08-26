Mahindra & Mahindra is set to launch five new SUVs in the coming months. The lineup includes a three-door version of the Thar, the XUV700 facelift, the XUV700 electric known as the XEV 7e, an entry-level EV with a range of around 450 km.

Demand for SUVs is steadily increasing in the country. Therefore, SUV brand Mahindra & Mahindra is about to make significant progress in the SUV segment in the coming months. New models being tested on Indian roads, mid-life facelifts, electric SUVs, etc. are included in the company's plans. This list includes the three-door version of the Thar, the facelifted XUV700, the electric XUV.e8 known as the XEV 7e, an entry-level EV with a range of around 450 km, etc. Also, there is an SUV based on the Vision S concept inspired by the Scorpio N. Let's know in detail about these five upcoming cars from Mahindra.

Three-door Mahindra Thar Facelift

The new three-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been caught on camera several times during testing. Changes to the bumper, lighting, grille slots, alloy wheel design, etc. seem to be inspired by the Thar Rox. The company is also focusing on the interior to give it a more premium look.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

The facelift of the Mahindra XUV700 is also being tested. This SUV will hit the market in early 2026. It will feature a new bumper, modern lighting, new alloy design, new colors, etc. The biggest attraction of the interior will be the new three-screen dashboard layout. Engine options will remain the same as the current 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Speaking of the electric segment, the XUV.e8 will be launched as the XEV 7e. This will be the company's flagship EV. It will feature a sealed grille, unique light signature, EV-centric design, etc.

Mahindra Vision S

The company also showcased an SUV based on the Vision S concept at the Freedom_NEW event in Mumbai. Inspired by the Scorpio N, this SUV could hit the Indian market early next year.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is also working on an electric version of their XUV 3XO. It will be below the XUV400. This EV is capable of giving a range of about 450 km on a single charge.