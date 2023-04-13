Lamborghini Urus S launched in India, priced at Rs 4.18 crore; Check all details

The Urus S can launch from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 305kmph. There are multiple drive modes available, each changing the behavior of the drivetrain and other mechanical aspects.

After making its global premiere towards the end of 2022, the Lamborghini Urus S has finally found its way into the Indian market. The new Lamborghini Urus S is the replacement for the original Urus Super SUV and costs Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

The super SUV is driven by a twin-turbo V8 engine with enhanced power to 666 CV, matching that of the Urus S' Performante stablemate and offering a better weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. The Urus S accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. The Urus S has a peak speed of 305 km/h and can stop from 100 km/h in 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine produces 850 Nm of maximum torque from 2,300 rpm to 6,000 rpm.

The Urus' adaptive air suspension chassis ensures super sports driving with smooth handling on road surfaces in STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO drive modes, with instantly available torque response and body balancing according to the specific requirements of its off-road drive selectors: TERRA, NEVE, and SABBIA.

The Urus S offers a considerable increase in color, trim, wheels, style packages, and special touches, enabling for customization throughout the range, from modest style to maximal sportiness. A revised front bumper design features more streamlined lines and includes a new matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate as standard, which is matched by the front grille's black lines.

Five additional style configuration possibilities mix body color, shining black, and carbon fibre components in shiny and matt finish, enabling for highly customised Urus S configurations. A new lightweight carbon fibre painted bonnet has matt black air vents with selectable gloss black, body color, or carbon fibre vent finishes in glossy or matt finish. The new Urus S has an athletic grace thanks to an optional visible carbon fibre roof.

The Urus S's interior has a completely updated colour and trim palette. The new Urus Performante stitching pattern is featured on both the new Bicolor Sportivo and a new Bicolor Sophisticated option. The Bi-color Sportivo makes a more subtle and tasteful use of the complimentary colour; the sophisticated black leather trim includes new contrast colour options, as well as refined new Blu Leandro and Verde Aura with tan, cream, and brown.

As with the Urus Performante, the Urus S competes with other high-performance SUVs such as the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo.

