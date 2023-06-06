Honda Elevate mid-size SUV to make global debut today; Here's what you can expect

The all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global debut in India today, i.e., June 6, 2023. Here’s what to expect from this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos & Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara challenger.

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil its upcoming mid-size SUV named as the Honda Elevate in a world premiere going to take place in India on June 6, 2023. The Honda Elevate is the company's first effort to capitalise on the popularity of mid-size SUVs in India, a sector that includes well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Japanese carmaker teased the SUV before its global debut, offering us a sneak peek at a few characteristics.

Also Read | Meet Reuben Singh, the Indian who owns Rolls-Royce cars matching his turban colours

According to the information that have been made public, the first thing we know is that the SUV, which will go by the name Honda Elevate, will debut in the world today in India before being introduced to the domestic market and then other markets. The Honda Elevate will be launched later this year, around the festive season, which starts in September-October.

Also Read | Land Rover introduces 2024 Range Rover Sport SV; Check out its features, other details

The vehicle has been seen performing tests on several occasions, and the teaser image also gives some information about the SUV. The Honda Elevate will sport a single-pane sunroof, a robust front appearance with a huge chrome grille, and an upright attitude similar to the Honda Amaze and Honda City. Additionally, it has powerful wheel arches, headlights that display the Honda DNA, and similar other elements.

The Honda Elevate won't have a brand-new basis; instead, it would be based on a foundation borrowed from earlier Honda models in India, especially the Honda City, which has comparable proportions.

A 1.5-liter petrol engine, identical to the Honda City's, is anticipated to power the Honda Elevate. This engine will be tweaked to provide the SUV exceptional fuel economy. The base version of the Honda Elevate is anticipated to cost between Rs. 10.50 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read | Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details