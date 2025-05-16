Image Credit : Google

Tesla's Unlaunched Robotaxi Service: While the company has yet to launch robotaxi services, Reuters reports Tesla sold many leased cars to new buyers. This report cites four people familiar with the matter.

Tesla reportedly added features to leased cars via software updates and sold them to new customers who paid more than lease-end buyers. Added features included the company's “Full Self-Driving” driver-assistance software and “Acceleration Boost,” an upgrade that makes the car go faster.