Tesla resells leased cars meant for robotaxis—with upgrades
Tesla's 2019 policy prevented leased Model 3 and Y owners from purchasing their vehicles, earmarking them for a robotaxi network. Despite not launching the service, Tesla reportedly resold many of these leased cars with upgraded features.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Elon Musk
Tesla's robotaxi service
Tesla's Unlaunched Robotaxi Service: While the company has yet to launch robotaxi services, Reuters reports Tesla sold many leased cars to new buyers. This report cites four people familiar with the matter.
Tesla reportedly added features to leased cars via software updates and sold them to new customers who paid more than lease-end buyers. Added features included the company's “Full Self-Driving” driver-assistance software and “Acceleration Boost,” an upgrade that makes the car go faster.
Robotaxi Service
Resale of Leased Vehicles: According to Reuters, Tesla has leased 314,000 vehicles globally since 2019, or 4.4% of its total deliveries. The report states it is unclear whether the policy preventing lease-end purchases applied to geographies outside the US.
The publication states that neither Tesla nor Musk responded to Reuters' requests for comment on the report. Since 2016, Musk has been claiming that Tesla will deploy self-driving vehicles.
Tesla Cars
Recently, in April, Tesla said it would use its Model Y vehicles as robotaxis in Austin as a pilot program starting in June. Musk said these vehicles would be equipped with the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assistance software.
However, FSD does not yet make vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision. TSLA stock is down 10% this year but is up 97% over the past 12 months.