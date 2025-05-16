All 250 units of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, a limited-edition hot hatchback, were reserved within days of pre-orders opening in India. Deliveries are expected to begin in June, showcasing the high demand for performance cars in the country.

The first batch of Volkswagen's renowned Golf GTI hot hatchback has sold out, with all 250 completely built units (CBU) reserved within days of pre-orders commencing on May 5, 2025. The reaction demonstrates the need for performance-oriented automobiles in India, as the Golf GTI makes a spectacular debut in the nation.

The firm has ceased accepting bookings through its official website. Deliveries are slated to start in June at select dealerships around the country. Bookings were based on an online questionnaire, with prospective purchasers needing to score at least 4 out of 5 to qualify. Qualified persons received a pre-booking link, with a limit of one entry per cellphone number.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, a widely recognized marque famed for pioneering the hot hatch sector, was introduced in India as a limited-edition model. The initial batch, imported under the CBU channel, had a limit of 250 units.

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 265bhp and 370Nm of peak torque, combined with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. It sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, providing an exhilarating ride. The highest speed is limited to 250kph.

The Golf GTI exudes sportiness with matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels (with a 19-inch option), a contrasting roof spoiler, and characteristic red GTI elements on the grille, hood, and brake calipers.

Inside, it has a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster with GTI-specific graphics, and the distinctive tartan sport seats. There is also a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone temperature control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Golf GTI is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Mini Cooper S.Volkswagen's current model selection in India comprises the Taigun, Virtus, and the recently released Tiguan R-Line.