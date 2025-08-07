Hyundai is considering launching its luxury brand, Genesis, in India to meet the growing demand for premium vehicles. This move aims to compete with established luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has several luxury models in its vehicle lineup, which are in demand both domestically and globally. In recent years, the demand for their luxury models has increased in the Indian market. In such a scenario, reports suggest that Hyundai is considering launching its global luxury brand, Genesis, in the Indian market to meet this growing demand. This move by Hyundai is to compete with companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.

In the fiscal year 2025, the company formed a team to explore options for bringing Genesis to India. Anurag Singh was appointed as the head of Genesis India. Genesis offers a mix of fully electric and internal combustion engine products. This development is expected to redefine the luxury experience in India. These customers will get innovative ideas, design, and a different experience.

The launch of Genesis in India is in line with Hyundai Motor India Limited's plan to meet the growing expectations of Indian customers with the increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles. The company says that Genesis is a brand that satisfies the tastes of Indian luxury car buyers by focusing on innovation, design, and customer experience.

As a luxury brand, Genesis is known for its commitment to delivering the expected quality, design, and performance. With the launch in India, Hyundai will be able to provide a unique luxury experience through Genesis. The brand's focus on a customer-centric approach and attention to detail will attract Indian customers who appreciate premium products and service.

No specific timeframe has been given for the brand's launch and new product launch. However, with the significant increase in demand for luxury cars in India, it is expected that the brand will soon enter the Indian market with an official announcement from Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Meanwhile, figures show that the luxury car market in India sold approximately 50,000 units last year. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar Land Rover are behind it. This segment is less than one percent of the total passenger vehicle market in India. That is 4.3 million annually. Genesis' website lists the cheapest model, the G70, at $42,500 (37.31 lakh rupees). Meanwhile, the most expensive model, the G90, is available for $89,700 (78.75 lakh rupees). The fully electric GV60 is priced at $52,350 (46 lakh rupees).

Hyundai's domestic sales were under pressure in FY2025. Market share declined from approximately 15 percent in FY2024 to 14 percent. Sales last year decreased by three to 598,666 units compared to FY2024. Hyundai plans to launch 26 new vehicles in India by FY2030.