The AMG GT XX is the brand's first series-production model, boasting over 1,360 bhp from three axial flux motors, an ultra-fast charging battery, and a cutting-edge design, setting a new benchmark for electric performance vehicles.

The GT XX utilizes a 114 kWh battery featuring tall, slim nickel-manganese-cobalt cells housed in aluminum casings. Each cell is cooled via direct-contact liquid channels. At the heart of the GT XX are three axial flux motors, developed in collaboration with YASA, a UK-based subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz. These motors deliver over 1,000kW of peak output, translating to 1,360bhp, enabling speeds exceeding 360kmph and a drag coefficient of 0.198. Compared to conventional radial flux motors, axial flux motors are three times more powerful and lighter, providing unparalleled performance and efficiency.

The rear High-Performance Electric Drive Unit (HP.EDU) combines two oil-cooled motors with a planetary gearset and silicon carbide inverters, while the front HP.EDU houses a single motor with a spur-gear transmission. To enhance efficiency, a disconnect unit (DCU) decouples the front motor during steady driving. The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system ensures fully variable torque distribution for optimal grip and handling.

Other details about AMG GT XX concept

The AMG GT XX concept measures 5,204 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width, and 1,317 mm in height. Its exterior blends iconic AMG styling with futuristic innovation. Its fastback silhouette, low-slung bonnet, and Sunset Beam Orange paint evoke the legendary Mercedes C111 concepts. The AMG-specific grille features a concave design at the center, flanked by square auxiliary lights and vertical main headlights. Air outlets on the bonnet and a front splitter with air curtains optimize cooling and aerodynamics.

Inside, the GT XX features racing-style carbon-fiber seats integrated into the rear bulkhead. Dual floating screens include a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch infotainment panel running MB.OS, featuring AMG-specific UX and paddle shifters.