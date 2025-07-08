Long drives just got more comfortable! Learn how cruise control lets your car maintain a constant speed without pressing the accelerator, saving fuel and enhancing safety.

Automobile Desk: The automobile market is constantly evolving with cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing driving comfort. One such technology is cruise control. Most modern cars are equipped with this feature. But how do you use it correctly? Let's explore what this system is all about.

What is Cruise Control?

Cruise control is a modern feature that allows you to set a specific speed, and the car will automatically maintain that speed. This eliminates the need for the driver to constantly keep their foot on the accelerator, making it ideal for long drives.

How Does Cruise Control Work?

This advanced system incorporates electronic sensors and a control unit. Once the driver sets a desired speed, the car maintains that speed. As soon as the driver presses the clutch or brake, the system automatically disengages. More advanced versions of this system can even maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, adjusting speed accordingly.

Which Cars Have Cruise Control?

Previously limited to expensive and luxury vehicles, cruise control is now available in mid-range cars like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Exter, and Mahindra XUV 700.

What are the Benefits of Cruise Control?

Cruise control reduces driver fatigue on long journeys. Maintaining a constant speed also improves fuel efficiency, making the journey safer and more comfortable. The advanced version is particularly useful in traffic.