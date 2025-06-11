Citroen is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.80 lakh on select cars. The company has specified that these offers are valid for a limited time only, for all models.

Citroen has completed four years in India. On this occasion, the company has introduced some special and grand offers for its customers. The company has offered a huge discount of up to Rs 2.80 lakh on its cars for a short period. This offer is valid only till June 30, 2025. Along with this, existing Citroen car owners are also being offered a free car spa facility. Let's know about the offers...

Discount up to Rs 2.80 lakh

Citroen is offering a discount of up to Rs 2.80 lakh on select cars. All models are under a limited-period offer. Existing customers can get a free car spa on purchasing a car. You can avail of this offer only till June 30, 2025. Talking about sales, the company sold only 333 units in May 2025, whereas in May 2024 this figure was 515 units.

Apart from this, the company sold 339 units in April 2025. Currently, Citroen sells the C3 hatchback, e-C3 electric, and C3 Aircross. The company's last launch was the Basalt, an SUV coupe, but the company has seen a decline in sales.

The company has said that in the last four years, it has gained the trust of customers by introducing cars specially designed for India. To improve our sales, we will bring more good and advanced models in the coming times. This company has been in India for four years, and the sales are not that great... yet discounts of up to Rs 2.80 lakh are being offered on cars. There is no dearth of Citroen cars, but this brand has not become that popular. The company still has a lot of work to do in small towns and villages. For now, we can only say that Citroen cars are value for money.