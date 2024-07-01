Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Car care: 7 essentials tips to know before driving your vehicle in summer

    There is a saying that 'prevention is better than cure,' which is absolutely correct and makes sense. Therefore, we are sharing precautionary tips for car owners to consider before using their vehicles this summer.

    Car care: 7 essentials tips to know before driving your vehicle in summer
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    It's been said that "prevention is better than cure," and this is true in every way. As a result, we are offering automobile owners some preventative measures to think about before getting behind the wheel this summer. 

    Check out 7 precautionary tips for car owners to consider before using their vehicles this summer.

    1. Check oils and fluids: Please make sure the coolant, brake fluid, and engine oil levels are correct. Verify that the coolant is the proper quantity and quality to avoid overheating. See the owner's handbook for further information.
    2. Fan belt inspection: Verify the state of the fan belt, please. For a fan belt replacement in the event of any wear and tear or slippage, contact the closest accredited workshop.
    3. Tyre hygiene: Tyre pressure should be checked on a regular basis since high outside temperatures during the summer affect tyre pressure. Avoid filling Air to the brim. Inflate the tyre to the specified pressure.
    4. Inspect battery: Be sure the battery is securely connected and inspect it for corrosion. Electrical short circuits caused by faulty batteries have the potential to start fires.
    5. Avoid grass or leaves: Steer clear of parking the car on dry leaves or thick grass. The already high temperature combined with the intense heat from the catalytic converter can easily burn the grass.
    6. Check for leaks: Look for leaks or damage in the fuel system, paying close attention to the fuel lines, injector, and tank. Additionally, keep nothing combustible within the cabin as the heat might cause it to self-ignite.
    7. Roll down window before turning on AC: When getting back into the car after a lengthy period of parking, please leave the window glass open for two minutes while running the air conditioning at maximum speed and blowing out the hot air within the cabin. This will facilitate quicker passenger cabin cooling.
