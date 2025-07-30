Hero MotoCorp has opened bookings for its new Xoom 160 scooter. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of August. The scooter features a 156cc engine and a striking design.

Hero MotoCorp has opened bookings for its new Xoom 160 scooter. This adventure-style maxi-scooter was launched earlier this year at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom. Although the scooter was expected to arrive in showrooms soon after launch, it was delayed due to some hurdles. Now, new reports suggest that the scooter is finally ready to hit the showrooms. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of August.

Deliveries of the Hero Xoom 160 were supposed to start in April. However, dealers did not receive stock of the maxi-scooter, and bookings were also halted. Reports say that the company has completed training its employees on the new Xoom 160. New reports suggest that bookings for the Hero Xoom 160 will also start soon after the delivery of the first batch of scooters.

The Hero Xoom 160 has a 156cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. It gets a CVT gearbox. The Hero Xoom 160 is a direct competitor to the Yamaha Aerox 155, which is equipped with a liquid-cooled engine. The scooter runs on 14-inch wheels. The highlight of the Xoom 160 is its styling and engine.

Its design sets this scooter apart from the many scooters currently available on the market. From the twin LED headlights to the large front apron and stylish side panels with cuts and creases, the Xoom 160 is attractive. Talking about the features, it gets features like LED lighting, smart key, digital instrument console, and remote key ignition.