Patent images of the upcoming BMW F 450 GS adventure tourer have surfaced ahead of its global debut. These images provide a preview of the motorcycle expected to be launched later this year. The production model seen in the pictures retains many design elements from the concept model, initially showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan and later at the 2025 India Mobility Global Expo.

What Do We Know About It?

The latest spy shots from the Austria-based Motorrad magazine offer a good look at the upcoming adventure bike, showcasing a production-ready guise nearly identical to the concept model previewed at 2024 EICMA in Italy and the 2025 Auto Expo in India. Upon entering production, the F 450 GS will be manufactured in India in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

The F 450 GS adventure tourer has been spotted testing multiple times over the past year. The latest spy shots provide more details. While the production-ready model features some changes compared to the F 450 GS concept, the overall silhouette remains. The GS-badged quad-LED DRL setup has been replaced with a conventionally placed vertically stacked dual-LED headlamp. There's also a tall visor for touring comfort.

The sporty-looking tank and side panel design have been carried over from the concept model. While the front end has been revised, its design still reflects the influence of the flagship BMW R 1300 GS. However, the biggest change is the tail section. It now features a new rear subframe to accommodate a pillion seat. The exhaust retains the same twin-pipe design. But the muffler has been lowered, possibly to accommodate additional accessories, reports suggest.