BMW Group India has crossed the 5,000 electric vehicle delivery milestone. They inaugurated a 4,000 km high-power charging corridor from Jammu to Madurai.

German luxury car brand BMW Group India has become the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the 5,000 electric vehicle delivery milestone. This is a significant milestone in India's premium EV market. To celebrate this achievement, the company inaugurated a 4,000 km high-power charging corridor stretching from Jammu to Madurai, with charging stations available every 300 km on major national highways and in major cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

In the first half of 2025 alone, BMW and Mini sold 1,322 electric vehicles. This represents a 234 percent increase over the previous year. Electric vehicles now account for 18 percent of BMW Group India's total sales. The BMW iX1 long wheelbase leads in sales, closely followed by the flagship model, the BMW i7. The brand now offers customers access to over 6,000 charging points across the country. You can easily locate and activate these through the MyBMW app. With this, users can also view the live status of the charger. Not only this, but stations can also be filtered by capacity. Meanwhile, BMW also introduced the industry-first BMW Charging Concierge service.

BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Paw said BMW Group India is extremely proud to be the first luxury car manufacturer to cross the 5,000 electric vehicle delivery milestone. In collaboration with Static and Sion, charging stations with capacities ranging from 120 kW to 720 kW have been installed near cafes, restaurants, and public places for customer convenience. The company says that access to this corridor is available not only to BMW customers but to all electric vehicle owners in India.