Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 set to debut in India; price may touch at Rs 1.5 crore

The 8th generation Land Cruiser LC 300 will be displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company is also anticipated to reveal its pricing and delivery schedule along with that. It would be shipped into India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), hence a premium price of Rs 1.5 crore is anticipated.

The LC 300, Toyota's national flagship vehicle, had its international premiere in early 2021. The LC 200's replacement maintains its USP of having a ladder-frame chassis as its foundation. It has embraced the new GA-F platform in this case, which is once more based on the TNGA architecture. As a result, the frame structure stays the same.

The LC 300 has also become lighter with a gross weight of 3280 kg. The LC 200 had a gross weight of 3350 kg. The classic boxy form of the LC 300 has been preserved despite a complete external design change. With a more distinctive grille design, the front now seems more regal. The front fascia is well completed by the headlamps, and the front bumper continues downward with two fog lamps on either side and slim air vents. Flared wheel arches and a taller window line are features of the SUV's side.

The LC 300 is offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices on the international market. The first is a brand-new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that cranks out 409 horsepower and 650 Nm of maximum torque. The 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine has a maximum output of 700 Nm and 305 horsepower.

Toyota also includes an underbody camera as the newest addition to the innovative Multi-Terrain Select system, which includes Deep Snow and Auto modes and further enhances the LC 300's off-road performance. To maintain the SUVs' speed during off-roading, the Crawl control system has also been updated.

The LC 300's interior has undergone the same comprehensive updating as its exterior, and the cabin's extensive leather wrappings have been maintained without alteration. A basic 9.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch option are now included in the feature list. It now has wireless smartphone connectivity, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and shows a 360-degree camera. The LC 300 was introduced to great public acclaim on the international market.

