BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds | WATCH

The manufacturer introduced a concept car, BMW i Vision Dee, with a paint job that can be changed out in a few seconds. The vehicle also incorporates cutting-edge digital innovations, such as head-up display technology that projects important driving information directly onto the inside of the windscreen.

This four-door saloon concept is built on BMW's Neue Klasse platform, a brand-new framework that will support a variety of future internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, and electric BMW cars. It is anticipated to go into production in 2025.

One of the main features of the I Vision Dee is a head-up display unit capable of projecting information across the whole width of the windscreen, which BMW previously stated will be included in future vehicles based on the Neue Klasse platform. According to BMW, the move is an effort to go beyond voice control and driving assistance technologies and strengthen the relationship between the driver and the car in the digital and virtual worlds.

The outside styling is similar to BMW's Circular concept car, which made its debut at the Munich auto show. Two digital panels have taken the place of the traditional kidney grille, and the LED headlights have been redesigned as "phygital" (physical-digital) symbols.

BMW claims that as a result, their novel concept now has its own distinctive expressions. While the sides of the BMW I Vision Dee's bonnet are given taut surface without any feature lines or ornamentation, the rear has a deep centre scallop.

Following the aesthetic cue provided at the front of the I Vision Dee, two modern light panels are incorporated into a high-set bootlid.

The Dee's motor is still mostly unknown, but BMW has confirmed that it is working on cutting-edge new cylindrical battery technology that will greatly extend the driving range and recharging times of its Neue Klasse electric vehicles.

