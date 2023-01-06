Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore; Know all about the luxury car

    The new E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the Mercedes-Benz India's very first launch for the year 2023. The engine comes coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission which delivers power to all-four wheels and propels the car from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1 30 crore Know all about the luxury car gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet, a convertible luxury car  in India at a price of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). This is Mercedes-Benz's first launch of the year. Simply put, the E 53 Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seat convertible variant of the E 53 sedan. 

    The E 53 Cabriolet shares the same Panamericana grille and powerful front bumpers as the sedan from the front, giving it a similar appearance to earlier AMG models. The E 53 Cabriolet's side profile is unimpressive, with a narrow belt line and a plain look. The peak of the door's shining chrome trim is yet another appealing design feature. The two-door, drop-top profile, however, is what seems to pique people's curiosity the most.

    Also Read | BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds | WATCH

    The E 53 AMG comes standard with a wind-stop device called AIRCAP, which consists of a flap at the top of the windscreen that deploys automatically at high speeds to reduce wind noise. AMG Track Pace, a virtual racing engineer integrated management system for racetracks is also included. Additionally, it boasts a heated steering wheel, a quality Burmester surround sound system, and 64 various colours of ambient lighting.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched; features 6 airbags, wireless Apple CarPlay & more

    Some of the key cabin highlights of the car include the use AMG sports seats, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a music system from Burmester, as well as a sizable single-piece screen that combines the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument console are a few of the car's key interior highlights.

    Similar to the sedan model, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet is propelled by a 3.0-liter petrol turbocharged engine that generates 435 horsepower and 520 Newton-meters of torque. It adds 21 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque thanks to a starting generator that is incorporated right in. AMG's Ride Control+ air suspension and Dynamic Select driving modes are also offered.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    The 9-speed automatic transmission transmits power to all four wheels, and the manufacturer says that the Cabriolet can accelerate from 0 to 100 metres in 4.5 seconds. Electrically, the maximum speed is limited at 250 kph.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds watch gcw

    BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds | WATCH

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched features 6 airbags wireless Apple CarPlay more gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched; features 6 airbags, wireless Apple CarPlay & more

    Auto Expo 2023 BYD seal electric sedan to make India debut soon gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan to make India debut soon

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour may be budget friendly 4x2 version gcw

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour; could be pocket-friendly 4x2 version

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door world premiere on January 13 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: It's confirmed! Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door world premiere on January 13

    Recent Stories

    Hockey World Cup 2023: All players are very experienced - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Same sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details AJR

    Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details

    Asian Cricket Council ACC labels Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief Najam Sethi comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 baseless-ayh

    ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice - adt

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

    Drake trolled for getting cozy with Qatar World Cup 2022 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's bash snt

    Drake trolled for getting cozy with World Cup's 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar DiCaprio's bash

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon