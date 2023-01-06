Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore; Know all about the luxury car

The new E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the Mercedes-Benz India's very first launch for the year 2023. The engine comes coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission which delivers power to all-four wheels and propels the car from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet, a convertible luxury car in India at a price of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). This is Mercedes-Benz's first launch of the year. Simply put, the E 53 Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seat convertible variant of the E 53 sedan.

The E 53 Cabriolet shares the same Panamericana grille and powerful front bumpers as the sedan from the front, giving it a similar appearance to earlier AMG models. The E 53 Cabriolet's side profile is unimpressive, with a narrow belt line and a plain look. The peak of the door's shining chrome trim is yet another appealing design feature. The two-door, drop-top profile, however, is what seems to pique people's curiosity the most.

The E 53 AMG comes standard with a wind-stop device called AIRCAP, which consists of a flap at the top of the windscreen that deploys automatically at high speeds to reduce wind noise. AMG Track Pace, a virtual racing engineer integrated management system for racetracks is also included. Additionally, it boasts a heated steering wheel, a quality Burmester surround sound system, and 64 various colours of ambient lighting.

Some of the key cabin highlights of the car include the use AMG sports seats, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a music system from Burmester, as well as a sizable single-piece screen that combines the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument console are a few of the car's key interior highlights.

Similar to the sedan model, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet is propelled by a 3.0-liter petrol turbocharged engine that generates 435 horsepower and 520 Newton-meters of torque. It adds 21 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque thanks to a starting generator that is incorporated right in. AMG's Ride Control+ air suspension and Dynamic Select driving modes are also offered.

The 9-speed automatic transmission transmits power to all four wheels, and the manufacturer says that the Cabriolet can accelerate from 0 to 100 metres in 4.5 seconds. Electrically, the maximum speed is limited at 250 kph.