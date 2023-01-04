Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan to make India debut soon

The all-new Seal sedan, manufactured by BYD or Build Your Dreams, an electric vehicle manufacturer from China, is rumoured to make its debut at the Auto Expo in India. The BYD Seal, similar to the Atto 3, has a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

BYD will exhibit a wide range of vehicles at Auto Expo 2023 even if a number of other manufacturers have chosen to skip the event. Rumor has it that the brand-new Seal sedan, made by Chinese electric car maker BYD or Build Your Dreams, will premiere at the Auto Expo in India.

The Seal has several cutting-edge features, such as flush door handles, split headlights, and a full-width LED light bar at the back. It also has a glass top like a coupe. The BYD Seal, like the Atto 3, features a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the centre console, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

The primary touchscreen is surrounded by air conditioning vents, while a scroll wheel and driving mode choices are located below it. Two wireless charging pads and normal controls for features like the heated windscreen and audio volume are also included on the centre console.

The Seal is powered by a choice of two battery packs (one at 61.4kWh and the other at 82.5kWh), both of which are based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the former has a range of 550 km while the latter can go 700 km.

The more potent battery system produces 312 horsepower and has a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 5.9 seconds (claimed).

With a front-mounted motor that produces 218 horsepower and a rear-mounted motor that produces 312 horsepower, the dual-motor vehicle includes an AWD system. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a remarkable 3.8 seconds thanks to its combined 530 horsepower. With this configuration, the 82.5kWh battery can power the vehicle for up to 650 kilometres (CLTC-cycle).

(Photo: @mirbiznesa14 | Twitter)