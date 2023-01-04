Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan to make India debut soon

    The all-new Seal sedan, manufactured by BYD or Build Your Dreams, an electric vehicle manufacturer from China, is rumoured to make its debut at the Auto Expo in India. The BYD Seal, similar to the Atto 3, has a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
     

    Auto Expo 2023 BYD seal electric sedan to make India debut soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    BYD will exhibit a wide range of vehicles at Auto Expo 2023 even if a number of other manufacturers have chosen to skip the event. Rumor has it that the brand-new Seal sedan, made by Chinese electric car maker BYD or Build Your Dreams, will premiere at the Auto Expo in India.

    The Seal has several cutting-edge features, such as flush door handles, split headlights, and a full-width LED light bar at the back. It also has a glass top like a coupe. The BYD Seal, like the Atto 3, features a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the centre console, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour; could be pocket-friendly 4x2 version

    The primary touchscreen is surrounded by air conditioning vents, while a scroll wheel and driving mode choices are located below it. Two wireless charging pads and normal controls for features like the heated windscreen and audio volume are also included on the centre console.

    The Seal is powered by a choice of two battery packs (one at 61.4kWh and the other at 82.5kWh), both of which are based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the former has a range of 550 km while the latter can go 700 km.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    The more potent battery system produces 312 horsepower and has a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 5.9 seconds (claimed).

    With a front-mounted motor that produces 218 horsepower and a rear-mounted motor that produces 312 horsepower, the dual-motor vehicle includes an AWD system. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a remarkable 3.8 seconds thanks to its combined 530 horsepower. With this configuration, the 82.5kWh battery can power the vehicle for up to 650 kilometres (CLTC-cycle).

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    (Photo: @mirbiznesa14 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour may be budget friendly 4x2 version gcw

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour; could be pocket-friendly 4x2 version

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door world premiere on January 13 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: It's confirmed! Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door world premiere on January 13

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022 over 200000 units sold Dzire Baleno Swift among the top gcw

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV Punch EV Avinya concept more gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    Recent Stories

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi AJR

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Main agenda is to attack first in the powerplay - Shivam Mavi after thriving debut-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Main agenda is to attack first in the PowerPlay' - Mavi after thriving debut

    football Cristiano Ronaldo split with Jorge Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Ricky Regufe Al-Nassr masterstroke snt

    Ronaldo's split with Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Regufe's Al-Nassr masterstroke

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details AJR

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon