    Audi Q7 to make comeback in 2022 as production begins in India; Details inside

    When the facelifted Audi Q7 goes on sale in India, it is expected to cost approximately Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in India in 2022 as production begins in India Details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
    After a rather lengthy wait, the Audi Q7 will make its India debut early next year. Audi India has announced that the Q7 facelift would be the company's first launch in 2022, with the three-row luxury SUV relaunching in January. The Q7 was retired well before the BS6 emission standards went into force in April 2020 (much like the recently reintroduced Audi Q5), and it will return as a petrol-only vehicle, exactly like the smaller SUV.

    The Q7 now has a more aggressive appearance. The redesigned headlights may be ordered with Audi laser beams and include new styling inspired by current Audis, such as the Q8, particularly the arrowlike DRLs. Instead of the formerly horizontal slats, the octagonal grille now has six upright slats and darker areas. With grey accents, the front air inlets have grown in size and angularity.

    For further aggressiveness, there are more grey accents on the lower part of the SUV. The back end receives a similar makeover. It's now a lot flatter, with a full-width chrome strip. These come together at the redesigned taillamps, including the partitioned LED parts seen on recent Audis. A more aggressive rear diffuser has also been added to the bumper. The new twin-screen arrangement is the most noticeable difference on the inside. The bottom pane of centre-console buttons is replaced with a haptic-feedback screen, while the top pane gets this technology and the current MMI2 interface. The dash has been finished in black and silver to match the displays. Highlights include Amazon Alexa integration, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Google Earth navigation.

    Four-zone climate control, soft-close doors, a Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, an air quality package, and massage/heated/cooled seats are among the other amenities.
    The facelifted Audi Q7 is likely to have the same 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the Audi Q8. This motor produces 340 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque and is connected with an eight-speed torque converter. Quattro all-wheel-drive should be available, as well as adjustable damping control. When the facelifted Audi Q7 goes on sale in India, it is expected to cost approximately Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 will be competitors.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
