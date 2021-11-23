  • Facebook
    Audi launches Q5 SUV facelift in India; from prices to specs, know all about it

    In addition, Audi's current model competes in India with the Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

    Audi launches Q5 SUV facelift in India from prices to specs know all about it
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
    Audi has officially introduced the Q5 facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine in this petrol-only SUV produces 249 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with Audi's renowned Quattro all-wheel drive. Notably, the above pricing is for the Premium Plus model, and there is a higher variant named 'Technology' that costs Rs 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The redesigned look - both inside and out - is the most noticeable difference in the facelifted vehicle. Both bumpers, grille, headlights, and tail lamps have been modified considerably more modern than before. In addition, the Audi Q5 facelift comes with 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the touchscreen has grown by 1.8 inches, and the redesigned Q5 now has Audi's newest MIB 3 infotainment system. 

    Other features include linked car technology and support with Amazon's Alexa platform. It also has a slew of additional features such as Virtual Cockpit Plus, Park Assist, and much more.
    Also read | Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22.12 lakh on A4, A6, Q8 and more; Details inside

    Meanwhile, Audi has raised the prices of various models in India. According to sources, the Audi A4, A6, Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, RS5, S5 Sportback, and e-Tron range are among the cars that have received price rises. Among the automobiles that witnessed price increases, the Audi RS7 was the most substantial, at a stunning Rs. 22.12 lakh. The Audi RS5 Sportback, on the other hand, has seen its price rise by Rs 1.6 lakh. The Audi RS5 now costs Rs. 1.05 crore ex-showroom.

