Career

Only 1% Can Solve These 10 Tricky Questions, Are You One of Them?

10 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 10 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities. All answers are given at the end.

Alphabet Puzzle Question: 1

If ‘DOMESTIC’ is written as ‘WNLHVGRX’, how will ‘FOREIGN’ be written?

A. ULIWVTM

B. ULIVWUM

C. ULIVWTM

D. VLIVWTM

Box in a Box Question: 2

There are 3 boxes in a room. Inside one box, there are two more boxes. There is one person inside each box. How many people are there in total?

A. 3

B. 4

C. 5

D. 6

Calculation Quiz Question: 3

A box contains 10 red, 20 green, and 30 blue balls. What is the minimum number of balls that must be drawn to ensure at least one ball of each color?

A. 3

B. 31

C. 51

D. 52

Tricky Blood Relation Question: 4

"She is the daughter of my mother's husband's sister." What is the relationship between that girl and me?

A. Sister

B. Cousin

C. Maternal Cousin

D. Aunt

Logical Reasoning Puzzle Question: 5

A man was walking south. Then he turned left, then right, and then right again. In which direction is he now?

A. West

B. North

C. East

D. South

Reverse Series Question: 6

19, 18, 16, 13, 9, ?

A. 4

B. 3

C. 5

D. 6

Percentage Based Math Question: 7

The price of an item is ₹800 after a 20% discount. What was the original price of the item?

A. ₹900

B. ₹1000

C. ₹850

D. ₹960

Reverse Number Puzzle Question: 8

What is the 2-digit number that decreases by 27 when reversed?

A. 72

B. 63

C. 81

D. 54

Letter Magic Question: 9

Which word reads the same backward as forward?

A. MUM

B. DAD

C. WOW

D. All are correct

Last Twist Question: 10

Some months have 30 days, some have 31, so how many have 28 days?

A. 1

B. 2

C. 12

D. 6

Check All Correct Answers Here

Answers:
1  C. ULIVWTM

2   C. 5

3   D. 52

4  B. Cousin

5   C. East

6  B. 3

7  B. ₹1000

8   A. 72

9  D. All are correct

10   C. 12

Facing an H-1B visa travel crisis? Here's what to do

7 game-changing books to boost productivity

Memory hacks: How to retain information faster while studying

IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?