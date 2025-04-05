Only 1% Can Solve These 10 Tricky Questions, Are You One of Them?

Career
Here are 10 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving abilities. All answers are given at the end.
If ‘DOMESTIC’ is written as ‘WNLHVGRX’, how will ‘FOREIGN’ be written?
A. ULIWVTM
B. ULIVWUM
C. ULIVWTM
D. VLIVWTM
There are 3 boxes in a room. Inside one box, there are two more boxes. There is one person inside each box. How many people are there in total?
A. 3
B. 4
C. 5
D. 6
A box contains 10 red, 20 green, and 30 blue balls. What is the minimum number of balls that must be drawn to ensure at least one ball of each color?
B. 31
C. 51
D. 52
"She is the daughter of my mother's husband's sister." What is the relationship between that girl and me?
A. Sister
B. Cousin
C. Maternal Cousin
D. Aunt
A man was walking south. Then he turned left, then right, and then right again. In which direction is he now?
A. West
B. North
C. East
D. South
19, 18, 16, 13, 9, ?
A. 4
B. 3
The price of an item is ₹800 after a 20% discount. What was the original price of the item?
A. ₹900
B. ₹1000
C. ₹850
D. ₹960
What is the 2-digit number that decreases by 27 when reversed?
A. 72
B. 63
C. 81
D. 54
Which word reads the same backward as forward?
A. MUM
B. DAD
C. WOW
D. All are correct
Some months have 30 days, some have 31, so how many have 28 days?
A. 1
B. 2
C. 12
Answers:
1 C. ULIVWTM
2 C. 5
3 D. 52
4 B. Cousin
5 C. East
6 B. 3
7 B. ₹1000
8 A. 72
9 D. All are correct
10 C. 12
