Lifestyle
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Her makeup often becomes a topic of discussion.
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp wearing bold red lipstick, everyone's eyes are on her. Women are fans of every look of the actress.
Aishwarya has done subtle makeup with an off-shoulder maroon dress. She has paired maroon lipstick with eyeliner eyes. You can copy this look for a cocktail party.
Aishwarya Rai has paired heavy jewelry with a multicolored suit. With this, she has done nude makeup and applied red lipstick. You can add this look of the actress in festivals.
You can also choose makeup like Aishwarya with a black thread work dress. The actress has created a beautiful look by adding orange lipstick with simple makeup.
Office going women can do this makeup. The actress has applied winged eyeliner with subtle makeup. The look is completed with pink lipstick.
