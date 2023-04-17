Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All-electric Volkswagen ID.7 world premiere on April 17; Here's what we know so far

    Almost five metres long and with a new efficient drive, long ranges and premium technologies, the ID.7 is positioned at the top end of the upper mid-size class. As a reflection of the international importance of the model, the world premiere on 17 April will take place with broadcast links to China, the USA and five major European cities. 

    All electric Volkswagen ID 7 world premiere on April 17 Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Volkswagen, a German automaker, has been attempting to establish a global presence in the electric vehicle market. The business has been working diligently in this field recently to make it happen, and is now ready to unveil its newest electric car, the ID.7, which will have a world premiere event in China, Europe, and the USA on Monday, April 17.

    At 2:00 pm CEST, interested individuals can access the live feed of the event by going to the business's official website or social media platform.The carmaker will launch its third electric vehicle this year, following the little ID.2 all-concept car and the ID.3. 

    Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 to make global debut on April 17; Check out all details here

    With an expanded range, a new, cost-effective motor, and cutting-edge electronics, the almost five-meter-long, lavish limousine is equipped for long-distance travel.

    The business chose to place ID.7 as the top of the upper mid-size class model for the time being as part of its aim to launch a line-up of 10 new IDs that are totally electric by 2026.

    Also Read | Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars from May 1

    The freshly constructed EV motor, according to the business, has a maximum output of 278 horsepower and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The power, meanwhile, also relies on what gear the automobile is in. The company designed the battery so that it will provide clients exceptional performance, stability, and respectable range.

    Volkswagen’s CEO Thomas Schafer said that in the past year, the brand has successfully steered the company through difficult operational waters while at the same time doing homework at a strategic level. 

    Also Read | MG Comet EV India debut on April 19; Here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 to make global debut on April 17 Check out all details here gcw

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 to make global debut on April 17; Check out all details here

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon Safari Harrier and other cars from May 1 gcw

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars from May 1

    Lamborghini Urus S SUV launched in India priced at Rs 4 18 crore Check all details gcw

    Lamborghini Urus S launched in India, priced at Rs 4.18 crore; Check all details

    Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs 3 30 crore F1 star Lewis Hamilton to give keys gcw

    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore, Lewis Hamilton to give keys

    MG Comet EV India debut on April 19 Here is what we know so far gcw

    MG Comet EV India debut on April 19; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Diljit Dosanjh Coachella gig: Punjabi singer, Diplo bond backstage-see pictures RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh Coachella gig: Punjabi singer, Diplo bond backstage-see pictures

    Suhana Khan's adorable moment with AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match captured, WATCH VIDEO

    Suhana Khan’s adorable moment with AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match captured, WATCH VIDEO

    IPL 2023: Ahead of clash against RCB, Gavaskar heaps ultimate praise on CSK captain Dhoni snt

    IPL 2023: Ahead of clash against RCB, Gavaskar heaps ultimate praise on CSK captain Dhoni

    WATCH Woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple; video viral AJR

    WATCH: Woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple; video goes viral

    Kerala grabs first spot in women going on Haj without 'mehram' this year! anr

    Kerala grabs first spot in women going on Haj without 'mehram' this year!

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon