All-electric Volkswagen ID.7 world premiere on April 17; Here's what we know so far

Almost five metres long and with a new efficient drive, long ranges and premium technologies, the ID.7 is positioned at the top end of the upper mid-size class. As a reflection of the international importance of the model, the world premiere on 17 April will take place with broadcast links to China, the USA and five major European cities.

Volkswagen, a German automaker, has been attempting to establish a global presence in the electric vehicle market. The business has been working diligently in this field recently to make it happen, and is now ready to unveil its newest electric car, the ID.7, which will have a world premiere event in China, Europe, and the USA on Monday, April 17.

At 2:00 pm CEST, interested individuals can access the live feed of the event by going to the business's official website or social media platform.The carmaker will launch its third electric vehicle this year, following the little ID.2 all-concept car and the ID.3.

With an expanded range, a new, cost-effective motor, and cutting-edge electronics, the almost five-meter-long, lavish limousine is equipped for long-distance travel.

The business chose to place ID.7 as the top of the upper mid-size class model for the time being as part of its aim to launch a line-up of 10 new IDs that are totally electric by 2026.

The freshly constructed EV motor, according to the business, has a maximum output of 278 horsepower and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The power, meanwhile, also relies on what gear the automobile is in. The company designed the battery so that it will provide clients exceptional performance, stability, and respectable range.

Volkswagen’s CEO Thomas Schafer said that in the past year, the brand has successfully steered the company through difficult operational waters while at the same time doing homework at a strategic level.

