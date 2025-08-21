Looking for the best electric scooter on a small budget? Read on to learn about 5 of the best low-budget e-scooters, including the Ola Gig, Komaki XGT KM, Zelio Knight+, Evolet Pony, and Odysse HyFy.

For those looking to buy an electric scooter on a small budget, there are some good options available in India under Rs 60,000. These are a great alternative if you want to reduce petrol costs and maintenance expenses. Below is a list of 5 of the best low-budget e-scooters.

First is the Ola Gig. Price ranges from Rs 39,999 to Rs 49,999. This model offers a range of up to 100 kilometers. The battery swapping feature makes it a favorite among those who travel long distances or work in delivery services.

Next is the Komaki XGT KM. Priced around Rs 59,999, it runs for 60–65 kilometers on a single charge. Being a low-speed vehicle, it doesn't require a license or registration. Its easy maintenance makes it a suitable choice for students and city riders.

The Zelio Knight+ is available for Rs 59,990. It has a range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge. Its special feature is Cruise Control, which allows for easy and comfortable travel.

The Evolet Pony is priced around Rs 57,999. The range is about 80 kilometers. But at this price, features like disc brakes, alloy wheels, digital display, USB charging, mobile app connectivity, and e-ABS are offered. A good option for those who want tech features with a stylish look.

The Odysse HyFy is available at a very low price of Rs 42,000. It runs for about 70 kilometers on a single charge. With basic features, it's an "entry-level" choice for city users and new EV users.

Overall, those who need more range can choose Ola Gig or Zelio Knight+. If you want more features, Evolet Pony is a good choice. For a low budget or starting users, Odysse HyFy is suitable. If you want hassle-free use without license issues, Komaki XGT KM is the best choice. These are available under ₹60,000.