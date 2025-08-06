Popular Japanese two-wheeler brand Honda has launched the latest version of its X-ADV adventure scooter in the global market. This edition features styling and color updates while retaining the same powertrain.

Popular Japanese two-wheeler brand Honda has launched the latest version of its X-ADV adventure scooter in the global market. This edition features styling and color updates while retaining the same powertrain. The Honda X-ADV was already quite stylish. So in the new model, its look is even more attractive. Dual LED projector headlights and DRLs with integrated turn indicators are some of its key features. Surrounding paneling can be seen, which gives this adventure scooter a powerful look.

Features of Honda X-ADV

Other features of the scooter include a large windscreen, crash guards, a step-up seat configuration, and an upswept exhaust. The X-ADV's panel features sporty graphics. This further enhances its bold and adventurous look. The 2026 Honda X-ADV will be available in Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, and Matte Deep Mud Gray. Honda will also release a special edition X-ADV with a new tricolor Matte Pearl Glare White shade. Its graphics will be in blue and red. This is similar to Honda's large-capacity adventure bikes, the Transalp and Africa Twin.

Honda X-ADV Engine and Other Details

The X-ADV 750 is powered by a 745 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 58 bhp of power and 69 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), making it one of the rare breed of scooters in the country. The strong underpinnings include 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, dual disc brakes at the front, and long-travel suspension. All of these are designed for light off-road and touring capability.

While retaining the same design and continuing the use of eco-friendly recycled materials, the 2026 Honda X-ADV has gained new colors. This includes a special edition in Matte Pearl Glare White with red and blue graphics. This gives customers the option of four colors. In line with Honda's environmental goal of using 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050, the new X-ADV uses several recyclable parts. For example, the fairing and windscreen are made using biomass plastic. Similarly, the black cover is made using polypropylene material that can be used by the customer.