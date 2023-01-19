2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to launch on January 20; Here's what you can expect

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch is on January 20. There is no diesel or turbo-petrol engine option in the hatchback. The Grand i10 Nios facelift price is expected to be higher than its predecessor.

Hyundai Motor India will launch the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country on January 20. The Grand i10 Nios, which made its debut in August 2019, competes with the powerful Maruti Suzuki Swift and is one of the carmaker's volume drivers. The bookings for the Grand i10 Nios opened on January 9 for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Like the earlier Grand i10 Nios, the 2023 version of the hatchback does not have diesel or turbo-petrol engine choices. There are now two 1.2-liter Kappa engines available: a petrol one with 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque and a dual-fuel one with 69 PS and 95.2 Nm of torque with a 5-speed MT.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift now has over 30 safety features, including four standard airbags, six optional airbags, a TPMS-highline system, cruise control, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, vehicle stability management, parking assist with rear parking sensors, and a rear camera. However, Hyundai has updated the safety quotient of the vehicle.

A new black radiator grille, sweptback projector headlights, LED DRLs incorporated into the front bumper, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna, and new LED taillamps are all included in the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift.

The hatchback's updated features for 2023 include a wireless phone charger, completely automated climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen audio display with smartphone navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, and cruise control.

Other features include a type C fast USB charger, a smart key with push button start/stop, leather-wrapped steering wheel, grey upholstery with piping and NIOS embossing, and metal finish inside door handles.

Six monochromatic colour choices are available for the car: Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (new exclusive), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. Two dual-tone variants are also available: Spark Green (new) with a black roof and Polar White with a black roof.

