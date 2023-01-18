Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citroen eC3 electric SUV unveiled with 320 km range, bookings to begin from January 22

    French automaker Citroen unveiled its first all-electric hatchback, the eC3 for, the Indian market. Bookings for the new EV will open on January 22 and, the company will likely announce the price in the coming days. 

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    The eagerly anticipated Citroen eC3 hatchback, an all-electric vehicle, has finally been unveiled in India. The eC3 is based on the C3 hatchback and is the brand's first electric car as well as its third model in India. Bookings for the EV will start to be taken across all dealerships in the nation on January 22. Additionally, some time in February, the price will be made public.

    The eC3 is equipped with a wireless 10.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver's seat, among other things. The MyCitroen Connect app for the eC3 also provides access to a number of functions, including monitoring the charging status. There are two front airbags, ABS, and EBD as safety measures. Citroen offers a 3-year/1,25,000-kilometer guarantee on the vehicle itself, a 5-year/1,00,000-kilometer warranty on the electric motor, and a 7-year/1,40,000-kilometer warranty on the battery pack.

    The EV's charging connection is located in the front fender, and its outward styling is carried over from the ICE C3 upon which it was initially built. The driving mode selection buttons have replaced the gear lever on the centre console, modernising the cabin. For the eC3, there are two driving modes—eco and standard—and regenerative braking. Live and Feel are the two eC3 variations that will be sold on the market.

    The 29.2 kWh battery pack in the Citroen eC3 for India has a 3.3 kW on-board AC charger, allowing it to go up to 320 kilometres on a single charge, as approved by ARAI. The eC3's electric motor has a maximum torque output of 143 Nm and a maximum power output of 57 bhp.

    The battery would need 10.5 hours to fully charge from 10% to 100% on a household charger. Citroen also states that the electric hatchback's peak speed is capped at 107 kmph and that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds.

