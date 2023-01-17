Reasons why you should consider buying Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Super Meteor 650 at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The bookings start from today for the customers in India. The cruiser motorcycle has been presented in two trims namely Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

The Super Meteor 650 has been been introduced by Royal Enfield in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will start in the Indian market in February and in the European markets by the middle of March 2023.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 had its world premiere at the EICMA 2022 in Milan while it made its first public appearance in India at the brand’s annual motorcycling festival - Rider Mania. Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer are the two trim levels available for the cruiser motorcycle.

Featues: The Super Meteor 650 is mounted on alloy wheels measuring 19 inches up front and 16 inches behind, both of which have wide tubeless tyres. Round LED headlight, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, completely front foot controls, broad handlebar, and LED tail-lamp cluster are a few of the bike's standout aesthetic elements. Halogen bulbs are available for both the front and rear turn indicators. The LED lighting is a first for a Royal Enfield.

Colours: Five eye-catching colour options for the Super Meteor 650 are Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is offered in two eye-catching two-tone finishes: Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. It is equipped with a touring windscreen, luxury touring seat, and pillion backrest.

Additional specs: It receives brand-new rotary switch cubes made of plated aluminium. The cruiser has the Tripper Navigation system from Royal Enfield, adjustable clutch and brake levers, dual-channel ABS, and a USB charging port. It has an analogue speedometer with an LCD display that displays rpm, a gear indication, fuel level, the time, and a tripmeter. With a weight of 241 kg, it is the heaviest Royal Enfield model to date.

Accessories: The Super Meteor 650 from Royal Enfield is compatible with a wide variety of authentic motorcycle accessories. Solo Tourer Astral and Interstellar trim owners have access to stylish bar-end mirrors, a bar-end finisher, front and rear LED indicators, the solo finisher kit, a small engine guard, luxury rider foot pegs, and a sump guard with a silver finish.

