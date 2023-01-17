Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 BMW X7 SUV is in India NOW! Price starts at Rs 1.22 crore; Check out features, engine, colours & more

    The Bavarian carmaker is offering the flagship SUV in two variants, the petrol-powered X7 xDrive40i M Sport and the diesel version xDrive40d M Sport, which are priced at Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The updated BMW X7 is locally assembled at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, while deliveries for the SUV will begin from March 2023.  Know all about the new news SUV.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    The 2023 X7 SUV is now available in India with a starting price of Rs. 1.22 Crore (ex-showroom). It has been built in-country at the Chennai factory and is offered in a petrol (xDrive40i M Sport) and a diesel (xDrive40d M Sport) form. Deliveries of the 2023 BMW X7 will begin in India in March, and reservations may be made starting today.

    The huge kidney grille is displayed in a new configuration on the 2023 BMW X7, complete with double bars and chrome accents. While the centre air intake is made up of a few chrome air vents, the LED headlights are displayed in two distinct modules. Aerodynamics have been improved with a newly designed front apron.The 3D taillights with a redesigned inner graphic and connecting chrome strip wrapped in smoked glass are visible in the rear profile.

    The three colour options for the 2023 BMW X7 are Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and Carbon Black. In addition to these, Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue, two special BMW Individual paintworks, are also offered. The luxurious BMW Individual Leather "Merino" upholstery in Tartufo, Ivory White, and Black completes the interior.

    The new digital freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation and real-time traffic data is a feature of the 2023 X7 SUV. Additionally, it has a brand-new ambient light strip with 14 different colour options that runs from the centre stack to the passenger side.

    The Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 Speakers, Handsfree Tailgate, iDrive control wheel, Digital Key, 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster, 14.9-inch Control Display, BMW Head-up Display, Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone, and Reversing Assistant are just a few of the SUV's standout features.

    The BMW X7 is mechanically equipped with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in both its gasoline and diesel engines for 2023. The 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport produces a maximum output of 376 horsepower and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. The 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport, on the other hand, produces 335 horsepower and 700 Newton metres.

    A 48V electric motor with 12 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque is used in both engines. Along with the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system, an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox with four driving modes—Comfort, Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus—is standard.

    (Photo: @Philcom10 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
