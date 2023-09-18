Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Audi Q5 limited edition launched, price starts at Rs 69.72 lakh; Check out specs, design & more

    The Audi Q5 limited edition is available exclusively in the Mythos Black exterior shade. It gets a Black Styling package to get a black treatment for the ‘Audi’ logo, ‘Q5’ moniker and grille. Check out all details here.

    2023 Audi Q5 limited edition launched price starts at Rs 69 72 lakh Check out specs design more gcw
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    Audi, a luxury automaker from Germany, has introduced its feature-rich Audi Q5 limited edition in India. The SUV's starting price (ex-showroom) is Rs 69.72 lakh, and it is only offered in the Mythos Black exterior and Okapi Brown interior colour schemes. Interested customers either can pre-book the four-wheeler by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or online through Audi’s official website.

    The recently debuted Audi Q5 features sophisticated aesthetics, an assertive posture, and cutting-edge technology, which may draw in a wider target market this time. The SUV features a single-frame grille with vertical struts, LED DRLs, a panoramic glass sunroof, sensor-controlled boot lid operation, a respectable amount of side cladding, roof rails finished in silver, and door handles in the vehicle's body colour.

    In addition, the car has Black Audi Rings that are tastefully positioned on the front grille, giving it an even more alluring appearance. As soon as the door opens, you step inside the Audi Q5, which has plush leather and leatherette upholstery and tonnes of high-tech features like park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, wireless charging, a 3-zone air conditioning system, and an advanced ambient lighting package plus with 30 different colours.

    The SUV also includes a 10-inch infotainment system with 19 speakers that is backed by all the vehicle connect technologies and offers good sound quality.

    The 2.0L 45 TFSI engine that powers the Audi Q5 has a maximum output of 261 horsepower and a maximum torque of 370 Nm. The company claims that the vehicle can accelerate 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds, and has a a top speed of 240 km/h. Audi offers it with quattro all-wheel-drive and six drive modes: comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency, and off-road.

    While the Audi Q5 limited edition doesn’t have any direct rivals, the standard SUV takes on the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. 

