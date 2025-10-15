Want to get rid of financial problems on Dhanteras? Learn some special tips that will bring the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and ensure no shortage of money throughout the year. Read now.

The festive season is in full swing all around us, with preparations taking place at a lively pace. Diwali is now only a few days away. Before the grand celebration, there are several important festivals such as Dhanteras and Chhoti Diwali. During this auspicious period, many people worship Goddess Lakshmi in the hope of gaining relief from financial difficulties. Here are some special tips to follow. If you carry out these practices on Dhanteras, you will not face a shortage of money throughout the year and will be blessed with the divine grace of Goddess Lakshmi. Discover what actions to take in order to gain benefits and successfully overcome financial struggles.

Attract Wealth This Dhanteras

Buying gold or silver items on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. According to ancient beliefs, purchasing these metals increases wealth and brings special blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that doing this will keep you away from financial complications throughout the year.

Before and on the day of Dhanteras, clean the entire house thoroughly. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters a clean and tidy home. On this day, light an oil or ghee lamp at the main entrance of the house and in the worship area.

Dhanteras Remedies

On Dhanteras, after sunset during the Amrit Kaal of Krishna Paksha, worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi. Perform the puja at the specific time. Offer sweets, fruits, and water to the deities.

Chant the mantra of Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras. Chanting the mantra purifies the mind and the surrounding environment. It leads to financial gains. Chant the Lakshmi mantra 108 times.

On Dhanteras, clean your business documents, bank passbooks, accounts, and other financial records. Place these documents in the worship area. This will lead to financial growth.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.