Saturn turns direct on Nov 28, 2025, bringing powerful shifts for all zodiac signs. Explore today’s horoscope to see how this rare transit influences your day with detailed astrological insights.

Horoscope for 28 November 2025: On Friday, Aries should shop carefully; love life will be good. Taurus will have financial gains; youth will find success. Gemini's influence will increase; an auspicious event may happen at home. Cancer should not start new work; stomach ailments are possible. Read on to know how the day will be for each sign?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 28 November 2025

There might be an important business-related meeting. You will get a chance to be involved in creative work. Shop online carefully, or you might face losses. There will be a greater inclination towards religion. Love life will be much better than before.

Taurus Horoscope 28 November 2025

People of this sign may have financial gains. There will be happiness and a peaceful atmosphere in the family. You might go on a trip with friends. There is a possibility of a big deal in business. New sources of income may be created. The youth will get success.

Gemini Horoscope 28 November 2025

You will spend quality time with your life partner. You may get success in business and job. There are chances of an auspicious event at home. The advice of experienced people will be very useful to you. A major achievement can increase your dominance.

Cancer Horoscope 28 November 2025

Do not rush into starting a new job. An important task may get stuck, which can cause losses. Avoid heavy food, otherwise, you may suffer from stomach ailments. Negative thoughts may come to mind. Students can be careless about their goals.

Leo Horoscope 28 November 2025

You will find success in love relationships. Marital happiness will also be excellent. There is a possibility of financial gain from a relative. People living abroad may get a good job. You will benefit from government schemes. Health will be much better than before.

Virgo Horoscope 28 November 2025

Your health will be quite good today. There will be a lot of work, but you will still be able to make time for your family. You may get opportunities to advance in your career. The thought of renovating the house may come to your mind. Your talent will come to the forefront.

Libra Horoscope 28 November 2025

You may get a new responsibility at the workplace. The financial situation will be much better than before. You will be happy to see your child's progress. There are chances of an increase in ancestral property. There are chances of going on a religious trip. You will get success in legal matters.

Scorpio Horoscope 28 November 2025

People of this sign should control their anger. Students can be careless about their studies, which will cause them harm. There is also a possibility of a dispute with someone. You will be worried about your mother's health and may have to make rounds to the hospital.

Sagittarius Horoscope 28 November 2025

Today you need to work very hard in your job and business. Your interest in religious subjects will awaken. Employed people may get a higher position. An unfulfilled wish of yours may come true. You can go out with your family.

Capricorn Horoscope 28 November 2025

A trip may be planned with family members. Control your speech. An unwanted guest may come home, which will keep your mind disturbed. There may be an argument with friends over something. Expenses may be high.

Aquarius Horoscope 28 November 2025

People of this sign may have a dispute in the family regarding ancestral property. Love relationships will become stronger than before. Employed people may have to go on a trip. Some time will also be spent on entertainment. There are also chances of an increase in respect in society.

Pisces Horoscope 28 November 2025

People with government jobs will have to face problems. There will be a dispute with family members over something. The unemployed will have to listen to taunts from family members. There may be a conspiracy against you at the workplace. Take care of your health too.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.