Sun Enters Libra on October 17: Hardships Ahead for These 7 Zodiac Signs
On October 17, the Sun enters debilitated Libra, bringing challenges and hardship for 7 zodiac signs. This transit may cause difficulties in various aspects of life, urging affected signs to stay cautious and prepared for changes during this period.
Aries
Aries natives need to pay special attention to their professional and business relationships. This period will be tough for married people. You might argue with your partner, so respect each other's feelings and maintain harmony. You'll need to take special care of your health. You might experience minor issues like fever, headaches, and fatigue.
Gemini
This transit might bring new challenges for Gemini natives. You could argue with a close relative. There might be ups and downs in love relationships. You could face stomach and intestine-related issues. Your self-confidence might decrease. You might hear some bad news.
Cancer
This transit is not auspicious for Cancer natives. You might face many difficulties in your career. You need to be careful in matters related to home, family, and domestic life. You'll have to pay special attention to your mother's health. There could also be stress related to land and property matters.
Leo
Leo natives might face some negative effects due to the weakened Sun. Your self-confidence might dip, causing problems in decision-making. During this time, stay in touch with government officials and avoid any arguments with them, or you could suffer heavy losses.
Virgo
Virgo natives may face challenges due to the Sun's transit in its debilitated sign. During this time, you must be careful with money matters as there's a possibility of heavy losses. Unnecessary expenses might increase, so make wise financial decisions. Take care of your health.
Libra
During this time, Libra natives will need to pay some attention to their health. You might face issues like gas, acidity, allergies, or digestion problems. In such a situation, keep your lifestyle balanced and stay away from stress.
Aquarius
This period will be a bit challenging for Aquarius natives. You won't get much luck. You will find it difficult to complete any task. Therefore, it's advised to avoid stressing over small things and maintain harmony in your relationships.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.