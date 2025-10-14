Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer: Find Out What It Means for Every Zodiac Sign
On November 11, 2025, Jupiter goes retrograde in Cancer, impacting all 12 zodiac signs. This celestial event may influence your personal life, career, and finances. Discover how Jupiter’s retrograde could bring challenges and opportunities.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini
Aries
Work may slow for Aries. Old contacts could reappear. Expect delays in foreign matters. You might reconnect with a father figure or mentor.
Taurus
Taurus should be careful with money and investments. Old debts might resurface. Your mind may feel unstable, and you'll lean towards spirituality.
Gemini
Geminis may face hurdles in partnerships. Old relationships could return. Make wise choices and be patient in your marriage. Legal issues may be pending.
Cancer, Leo, Virgo
Cancer
This transit in Cancer means a deep impact. It's time for self-reflection. You may feel confused about decisions. Watch your health. Your thoughts will mature.
Leo
Leos might face old problems again. Physical energy could dip. Meditation and creative activities are helpful. Work may slow, affecting sleep and mood.
Virgo
Virgos may find renewed passion in love. Concerns about kids can arise. Creative thinking will grow, but action may be delayed. Postpone education decisions.
Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius
Libra
Libras will see a slowdown in family activities. Old home issues may return. Make thoughtful property decisions. You might worry about your mother's health.
Scorpio
Scorpios will think more deeply. Communication with siblings could be confusing. Expect delays in writing, studying, or travel. Self-discipline is key.
Sagittarius
The impact is big for Sagittarius. Financial matters need a review. Confidence may fluctuate. Old plans will resurface. Avoid making rash decisions.
Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Capricorn
Capricorns may have health ups and downs. Self-care is a must. Introspection is good. Rethink new tasks. Avoid hesitation and confusion.
Aquarius
Hidden things may be revealed. Mental confusion might increase. You may seek solitude or meditation. Old habits or illnesses could reappear. Look for clues in dreams.
Pisces
Jupiter rules Pisces, so act with care. Friendships might suffer. You'll feel inspired to revisit old goals. Financial gains will be gradual.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.