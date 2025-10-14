Image Credit : Getty

Aries

Work may slow for Aries. Old contacts could reappear. Expect delays in foreign matters. You might reconnect with a father figure or mentor.

Taurus

Taurus should be careful with money and investments. Old debts might resurface. Your mind may feel unstable, and you'll lean towards spirituality.

Gemini

Geminis may face hurdles in partnerships. Old relationships could return. Make wise choices and be patient in your marriage. Legal issues may be pending.