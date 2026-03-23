March 23 brings a lucky day for new beginnings, meaningful discussions and creative pursuits. Spending time with friends is favoured as the stars offer positive energy and guidance for all zodiac signs.

March 23 brings a wave of positive energy, making it an ideal time to start something new or take important steps forward. Whether it’s a business move, creative project, or meaningful conversation, the stars are aligned in your favour. It’s also a great day to connect with friends and enjoy uplifting moments—here’s what your zodiac sign can expect today.

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Aries

You might get legal protection with advice from an experienced person. Your relationship with your spouse will be quite good. You can expect to win any competition you're in. There's a strong chance of success today. However, you might feel physically weak. Students will get a chance to do something impressive. Today, you might have to make a sacrifice to make someone else happy. You'll also get an opportunity to pay off a loan and receive help from someone. If you have any important discussions planned, it's a good day to have them.

Taurus

Try to avoid getting into trouble outside your home. A parent's health might be a cause for concern. Today, you could get help from an influential person. For those in politics, it's a good day. If you're involved in any joint project, you can expect to earn a good reputation. There's a strong possibility of getting a job today. Your standing in politics might also improve. However, some family problems could crop up.

Gemini

Don't rush into any decisions today. Something your child does will make you very happy. Financially, things might not improve much, even with hard work. Be careful about back pain, as it could get worse. You might enjoy a trip, but it could be expensive. Your married life looks happy. Before you invest money in business or anywhere else, think it through carefully.

Cancer

Try to stay away from arguments and fights, or you could land in legal trouble. Your expenses might go up today. Overall, it's a good day for Cancerians. If you're in higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. However, you might feel physically weak due to work pressure. A wish you've had for a long time could finally come true today. It's also a good day for business and trade.

Leo

An old enemy might try to harm you, so be careful. There's a chance of earning some extra income today. For Leos, some complications may arise in your love life. You might get some good contacts for your business. A dispute with a neighbour could lead to legal trouble. You may also suffer from stomach problems. On the bright side, you might get some good news at work. Today is a good day to buy or sell land or property.

Virgo

There's a good chance of making a special profit in business. People involved with music may get a great opportunity. Your worries about your children will finally be resolved today. Make sure to finish any work you've been putting off. At your job, you might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake. Today isn't a great day for love, as problems may arise. You might also get into an argument with your parents.

Libra

Your financial problems might finally get resolved. For Librans, there's a possibility of increased responsibility at the workplace. Don't leave household chores pending; get them done. Be very careful while travelling. You might get to spend time with an influential person. Some problems may arise in your love life. The day is favourable for retail and wholesale sellers.

Scorpio

Today is a good day for artists. If you find yourself in trouble, a friend will come to your aid. Overall, your day will be quite good. However, some problems may arise at the workplace. Students will have to be a little patient to see good results. Rushing things could make problems worse. You can expect a good income from your business.

Sagittarius

Your income will increase thanks to your innovative thinking. Business owners are also likely to see their income grow today. You might get into a fight with friends. Worries about your children's studies may increase. Travel carefully, as there's a risk of injury. People of this sign may see progress at work. There's also a possibility of travelling abroad for work.

Capricorn

There's a risk of facing financial problems today. For those in politics, the day is moderately good. You might see some profit related to a house or land deal. After noon, you can expect progress in your work. Your health might suffer, which could affect your work. There might be some special good news for students. A guest might visit your home.

Aquarius

This isn't a great time for students. You'll have a good time with your friends. Your quick thinking could lead to a promotion at work. However, physical health issues may increase. You might spend money on vehicles or property. You can expect good results in a partnership business. Unplanned expenses could cause tension in the family. Today is a favourable day for artists.

Pisces

The person you trust the most at work might betray you. For people of this sign, financial improvement is almost certain today. Worries about your child's education may increase. An opportunity for a trip by water might come up. Due to excessive work pressure, you might neglect your family's needs, which could cause problems. You might also suffer from liver-related issues.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.