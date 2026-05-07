Daily Horoscope, May 7: A highly auspicious day for business deals, new beginnings, and important discussions. Ideal for architecture, dance, and personal growth. Discover what the stars predict today.

Daily Horoscope, May 7: Today brings positive energy for new beginnings, business deals, and meaningful discussions. It’s also a favourable time for creative fields like architecture and dance. Read your horoscope to know what the stars have planned for you today.

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Aries

If you're working on a team project, you can expect to get some recognition. Try your best to stay away from outside conflicts. Those in politics might see their reputation grow. Some family problems could crop up. There's a strong chance of getting a job today. For politicians, today is a good day. A parent's health might become a cause for concern. You might also get help from an influential person today.

Taurus

You might be so busy with work that you neglect your family's needs, which could cause some trouble. For people with this sign, financial improvement is almost certain today. You might suffer from liver-related issues. An opportunity for a trip by water might come up. Be careful, as someone you trust the most at work could betray you. Worries about your child's education might increase.

Gemini

Your expenses might go up today. Try to avoid getting into fights, or you could end up in legal trouble. It's a good day for business and trade. You might feel physically weak due to work pressure. Those in higher education might get a special opportunity. Overall, people of this sign will have a good day. A long-held secret wish might come true today.

Cancer

People of this sign might face some complications in their love life. You could get some good news related to your work. Good contacts might come your way in business. You may suffer from stomach problems. Today is a good day for buying or selling land or property. A dispute with a neighbour could lead to legal hassles. There's a chance of earning some extra money today. An old enemy might try to harm you.

Leo

Don't make any quick decisions about anything today. Your back pain problem is likely to get worse. You'll feel happy because of something your child does. Even with hard work, the chances of your financial situation improving are quite low. Think carefully before investing money in business or anywhere else. Travel will be pleasant but could increase your expenses. Your married life will be happy.

Virgo

(No prediction provided in the original story)

Libra

There are signs of some gains related to your house or land. For those in politics, the day is moderately good. A guest might visit your home. You are likely to face some financial problems. There might be some special good news for students today. Your work could suffer due to health issues. After noon, there's a chance of progress in your expected tasks.

Scorpio

You might have to spend money on your vehicle and property. You'll have a good time with friends. Your quick thinking could lead to progress at your workplace. Health problems might increase. Today is a favourable day for artists. You can expect good results in a partnership business. The time is not very good for students. Unplanned spending could cause trouble in the family.

Sagittarius

Students will need to be a little patient to get good results. Rushing things could make problems worse. If you run into trouble today, you will get help from a friend. You might face some issues at your workplace. Business income looks good. It's an auspicious day for artists. Your day will be quite good overall.

Capricorn

You might have to spend money on your vehicle and property. Today is a favourable day for artists. You can expect good results in a partnership business. The time is not very good for students. You'll have a good time with friends. Your quick thinking could lead to progress at your workplace. Health problems might increase. Unplanned spending could cause trouble in the family.

Aquarius

You can hope to win in any competitive activity. You might get legal protection with the advice of an experienced person. You could suffer from physical weakness. There's a chance of success today. You will get an opportunity to pay off a loan. Students will get a chance to do something good. Today, you might have to make a personal sacrifice to make someone else happy. The relationship between husband and wife will be quite good. If there are any special discussions to be had, finish them. You will receive help from someone else today.

Pisces

For those in politics, today is a good day. A parent's health might become a cause for concern. If you're working on a team project, you can expect to get some recognition. Your reputation in politics might grow. Some family problems could crop up. You might get help from an influential person today. There's a strong chance of getting a job today. Try your best to stay away from outside conflicts.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.