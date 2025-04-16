Chanakya Niti: Acharya Chanakya wrote extensively about the nature of women in his policies. Chanakya also mentioned 5 bad habits that women have from birth.

Chanakya Niti: It is said that no one can understand the nature of women. This statement seems to be true to a large extent. India's great scholar Acharya Chanakya also wrote a lot about the nature of women in his policies. According to him, some bad habits are inherent in women from birth. Over time, these bad habits increase. Find out what these bad habits are…

According to Chanakya Niti-

Anritam Sahasam Maya Murkhatvam Atilobhita।

Ashauchatvam Nirdayatvam Strinam Dosha Swa Bhavaja।।

In this verse, Acharya Chanakya has mentioned 5 bad qualities of women, which are as follows –

1. Acting without thinking:

According to Acharya Chanakya, women are very hasty in doing every work. They do not think before and after and good and bad and take any big step. This habit of women is not good because they will have to repent later for the work done without thinking.

2. Desiring small things:

According to Acharya Chanakya, women are greedy by nature. They are more interested in other people's money than their own. Due to their greedy nature, women sometimes fall below their level and lose their respect in society.

3. Women are also fools:

According to Acharya Chanakya, women are a little more foolish than men. Fools because anyone can easily fool them. Women easily fall for anyone's sweet talk. It is a habit of women to act foolishly without thinking about right and wrong. Even now, women are cheated the most in rural areas.

4. Living in filth:

According to Chanakya Niti, women do not keep the house clean and do not keep their bodies clean due to laziness. This shortcoming is also inherent in women from birth. This shortcoming of women leads to their disrepute. No matter how much a man tells a woman to keep the house clean, it is in their nature to be lazy. Some clean the house only when the husband comes. Others, as an exception to this, always keep the house clean.

5. Women are ruthless:

In Acharya Chanakya's opinion, women are more ruthless than men. They will not hesitate to harm anyone for their own selfish interests. Women leave their family, husband, and children for their own selfish interests. Hundreds of examples of this can be found in all times. This is also seen in animal species.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.