Shani Transit May 15: Major Life Changes for These 3 Zodiac Signs
Saturn, the judge of karma, delivers results based on actions. No one escapes Shani's influence. From May 15th, three zodiac signs will experience significant life changes due to Shani's transit.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Astrology Predictions
Aquarius
Pisces
Pisces are undergoing a challenging period with Saturn's transit. Courage will be tested. Control expenses, practice polite communication, manage anger, and strive for self-improvement. Watering a Banyan tree and lighting a mustard oil lamp on Saturdays is a suggested remedy.
Leo
Leo individuals may experience mental stress, work disruptions, and potential legal issues. Avoid hasty decisions. Donating black items to the needy on Saturdays is a recommended remedy.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.