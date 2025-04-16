Venus transit in May: 3 zodiac signs set to gain wealth and luck
Venus changes its course three times in May, bringing wealth and fortune to certain zodiac signs.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 10:50 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
14
Image Credit : Getty
Cancer
Venus blesses Cancer zodiac sign in May. Business will expand, social respect will increase, and promotions are possible. Land and property disputes will resolve. Job searches will end successfully. The home environment will be joyful. Dreams of working abroad may come true. It's an auspicious time to buy a new house or vehicle.
24
Image Credit : Pinterest
Pisces
Good days start for Pisces from May 16th. Finances strengthen, auspicious events occur, and expensive purchases are made. Happiness and prosperity increase. Luck favors you, bringing business profits and potential promotions. However, take special care of your health from the end of May.
34
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini
Venus opens doors of success for Gemini next month. Students may succeed in competitive exams. Child-related happiness is on the horizon. Love blossoms between spouses. Wealth and prosperity increase. Lovers also benefit. Your work will be appreciated, leading to potential promotions. Relationships with colleagues improve.
44
Image Credit : Pinterest
Libra
Libra individuals also benefit during this time. Progress is likely. You may find success in legal matters. Pending tasks will be completed. Government jobs are possible. Students will find this period advantageous.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories