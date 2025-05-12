New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar received a call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, during which they discussed recent developments amid India and Pakistan tensions.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of "zero tolerance for terrorism in all forms and manifestations." The two ministers also explored opportunities for economic cooperation between India and Egypt.

<br>"Received a call from FM Badr Abdelatty of Egypt. Apprised him of recent developments and emphasized the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Discussed economic cooperation prospects between India and Egypt. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, hours after violating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this was a breach of the understanding, and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

After the violation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Violations will have "consequences" as Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, sources said in a stern warning to the neighbouring country, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to the cessation of hostilities." 

Despite agreeing to a cessation of hostilities on May 10, Pakistan sent drones and missiles. They should know that violations will have consequences. Operation Sindoor is still on," sources said.

"We have sent a message to terrorists and their benefactors that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. They can't train and launch from one place and then go and live in a four-storeyed bungalow in another place and think they are safe. We will come for them," sources said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.