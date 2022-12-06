Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Only zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism': India recalls 26/11 at UNSC

    She also reiterated about 26/11 attack and said that India believes the credibility of the collective "fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave and inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorists and take strong measure against those who encourage support and finance terrorism."

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    During the United Nations Security Council, India reiterated that terrorism still remains a global challenge and said that only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to this can defeat it.

    Addressing the meeting over Iraq, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said, "Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it."

    "As the government of the people of Iraq continue their fight against Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL). It is also critical to fighting the impunity of terror globally," Ruchira said.

    She also reiterated about 26/11 attack and said that India believes the credibility of the collective "fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave and inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorists and take strong measure against those who encourage support and finance terrorism."

    "As the government of Iraq and its people continue their fight against ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), it's also critical to fight the impunity of terror globally. Last week, the victims of 26/11 terror attack were remembered in India and several other countries," she added.

    "Be it Mumbai or Mosul, India strongly believes that the credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for the grave an inhuman acts of terror committed by terrorist and can ensure action against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism," she further said.

