Zelenskyy warns that Black Sea export disruptions threaten global food security. India and the UN join calls to protect maritime routes, emphasizing the vital role of this region in preventing shortages and rising food prices worldwide.

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 27 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday raised concerns over disruptions to agricultural exports through the Black Sea region amid the ongoing war with Russia, warning that the impact extends far beyond the region and threatens food supplies to hundreds of millions of people across the world. Addressing the Food from Ukraine Summit, Zelenskyy said Russia's war had made agricultural exports from the Black Sea region significantly more difficult, affecting countries dependent on Ukrainian food products, including grain, flour and sunflower oil. "Now, because of Russia’s war, agricultural exports from the Black Sea region have become much more difficult. This is food for hundreds of millions of people in many countries – from Algeria to India, from Sudan to Indonesia," Zelenskyy said.

Highlighting Ukraine's contribution to global food supplies, the Ukrainian President said the country's farmers and food producers supply dozens of agricultural products to international markets, warning that disruptions could lead to shortages and rising prices. "Our farmers and food producers supply the world with dozens of different products – from grain and flour to sunflower oil and many others. And the world depends on these products. Without them, there are shortages and prices go up," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was making efforts to restore normal agricultural exports by working with European neighbours to maintain the functioning of the Solidarity Lanes and facilitate the movement of Ukrainian agricultural products through Europe. "We are working closely with our European neighbours to keep the Solidarity Lanes working and make sure our agricultural products can move through Europe. We’re also working with our Arab partners, with Türkiye, and with many other countries – to export the Ukrainian products that the world needs," he said.

He further stressed that maintaining export channels was equally important for Ukrainian farmers and agricultural producers, as revenue from exports would help them secure the resources required to plant the next year's crops. "Our farmers and agricultural producers need to export these products too – so they have the money and resources to plant next year’s crops," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian President also highlighted the country's 'Food from Ukraine' programme, launched in the first year of the full-scale war, under which hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food have been delivered to countries including Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan. "We launched the 'Food from Ukraine' programme back in the first year of the full-scale war. And through this programme, we have delivered hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food to countries like Yemen, Ethiopia, and Sudan. We also helped the Syrian people, and today, after all the horrors of war they have been through, we truly wish them success," he said.

Calling for greater international cooperation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine could take the initiative further by sharing its experience in food production with countries facing challenges in developing their agricultural sectors. Concerns over the wider international consequences of the conflict were also raised at the United Nations Security Council, where UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo cautioned that the fallout from hostilities was reverberating well beyond the immediate region, with implications for global food security.

Addressing a Security Council session on "Protecting Critical Energy Infrastructure and Black Sea Lifelines of Global Food Supply" on Monday, DiCarlo said drone attacks in the Black Sea continued to threaten civilian navigation, disrupting grain exports and other food supplies to countries in need. "In the Black Sea, drone attacks continue to threaten civilian navigation. The consequences extend far beyond the region, disrupting grain exports and other foodstuffs to countries in need," she said.

India, at the same session, also called for protecting critical maritime routes and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of food and humanitarian supplies, with India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, highlighting the importance of the Black Sea region to global food security. Harish urged members to prioritise humanitarian access, the protection of civilian infrastructure and freedom of navigation.

Harish said India's commitment to protecting the Black Sea's global food supply routes stemmed from the recognition that the region, like India, was among the world's major food-producing areas. "My country's commitment to the protection of Black Sea lifelines of the global food supply is rooted in the appreciation that this region, just like my nation, is one of the food baskets of the world. The granaries of the Black Sea region and India combined account for almost a fifth of global cereal production," he said.

Drawing a historical parallel with the 1943 Bengal famine, which claimed millions of lives, India cautioned that disruptions to global food supplies triggered by the Ukraine conflict could have severe consequences for countries across the Global South. "Russia's and Ukraine's importance to global food security underscores how disruptions to agricultural production, maritime connectivity, and international trade can have consequences far beyond the immediate regions affected," Harish told the Security Council.

The issue of food, fuel and fertiliser security has also featured in India's broader diplomatic engagement amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila, calling for a "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific" and urging member nations to contribute towards peace, stability and predictability in the global arena. Highlighting the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, PM Modi pointed to the wider economic consequences of global crises, particularly their impact on food, fuel and fertiliser security. He also said that in an "era of crisis and conflicts", dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation were essential to supporting efforts for peace. Reiterating India's diplomatic position on major international conflicts, PM Modi said India "supports all efforts directed at peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia". (ANI)