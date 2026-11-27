India and Malaysia have launched the sixth edition of their joint military exercise, Harimau Shakti, in Ipoh. The drill focuses on sub-conventional warfare, tactical maneuvers, and enhancing operational synergy between the two armed forces.

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 27 (ANI): India and Malaysia are conducting the sixth edition of their joint military exercise, Harimau Shakti, in Ipoh, Malaysia, to boost bilateral defence cooperation and streamline operational synergy between the two armed forces. In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Army said troops from both nations are participating in various joint training activities, such as tactical manoeuvres and strategic planning, to sharpen their readiness for sub-conventional warfare.

"The 6th edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti is underway at Ipoh, Malaysia. Troops of both Armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technologies to refine tactics, techniques and procedures for sub-conventional operations," the Indian Army stated on X. "The exercise provides a valuable platform to enhance interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices, while strengthening professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between India and Malaysia," the Indian Army added in its post.

Scheduled from November 19 to November 30, the exercise features 120 soldiers from each side and prioritises the combined deployment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities, according to the Ministry of Defence. "The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate, with particular emphasis on synergising responses during counter-terrorism operations. The exercise will focus on coordinated operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain, incorporating joint planning, tactical coordination and the employment of emerging technologies to enhance interoperability and operational effectiveness," the Defence Ministry said in its statement.

The Defence Ministry noted that the exercise has been structured in progressive phases, starting with mutual familiarisation and cross-training on operational protocols before advancing to joint tactical drills. "Training activities will include establishment of a Joint Command Post and Surveillance Centre, counter-terrorism operations, raids, cordon-and-search operations and combat engineering drills. Special emphasis will be placed on the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for reconnaissance and surveillance, along with Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities to detect and neutralise hostile drones," the Ministry's statement read.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the bilateral engagement will culminate in a joint validation exercise featuring a simulated counter-terrorism operation that integrates coordinated ground movements, joint surveillance and the deployment of unmanned platforms.