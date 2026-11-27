US Ambassador Sergio Gor reaffirmed Washington's commitment to maritime security and freedom of navigation at the 25th IORA meeting, underscoring the critical importance of open sea lanes for global trade amid ongoing regional challenges.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to freedom of navigation and cooperation in maritime security, energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, noting that open sea lanes are essential to global trade and prosperity in light of the US-Iran war in the Strait of Hormuz. "Honored to represent our nation at the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. I reaffirmed America's commitment to freedom of navigation and cooperation on maritime security, energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. Open sea lanes are essential to global trade and prosperity," Gor stated in a post on X after representing the United States at the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in the national capital on Friday.

Open sea lanes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, are vital to global trade, energy supplies, and economic stability. Roughly 20% to 25% of global seaborne oil trade—around 20 million barrels per day—along with major shares of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fertilisers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz and is a member of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Disruptions, mines, and maritime blockades raise insurance premiums and freight costs, delay shipments, and drive up energy prices and inflation worldwide.

The meeting is being hosted under India's 2025-2027 IORA chairmanship with the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'. The 23 member states of IORA comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Meanwhile, the 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

At the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, participants underscored freedom of navigation and maritime security across the Indian Ocean region—an issue Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasised for keeping global supply chains open.

On the sidelines of the IORA COM, Gor also held a meeting with Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs, Tim Watts, highlighting that continued engagement through the Quad remains vital for both countries. "Enjoyed meeting Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts. Lots of common ground and opportunities ahead. Continued engagement through the Quad is greatly important to the United States and Australia," Gor wrote on X following the meeting. In addition, the US envoy held a meeting with Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, with discussions held on strengthening bilateral ties, maritime security and coordination across the Indian Ocean. In a post on X, Gor described US-Mauritius collaboration as "important" for maintaining security in the Indian Ocean region. Separately, Gor also met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam to discuss maritime security, domain awareness and avenues to bolster bilateral partnership. "The Indian Ocean is central to our regional security and prosperity. Good meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam in New Delhi to discuss maritime security, domain awareness, and opportunities to deepen US-Maldives cooperation," the US Ambassador posted on X. (ANI)