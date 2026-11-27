JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro alleges Pakistani security agencies are conducting enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Sindhi activists to suppress opposition to the state's exploitation of regional natural resources.

London [UK], November 27 (ANI): Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Chairman Sohail Abro has accused Pakistan's security agencies of systematically targeting Sindhi nationalist activists through enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and intimidation, alleging that peaceful voices opposing the exploitation of Sindh's natural resources are being suppressed. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Abro alleged that personnel from Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police attempted to abduct JSFM leader Saeed Tunio from his tailoring shop, while his two younger brothers, Saleem and Naeem, were taken away and remain missing. According to Abro, Tunio resisted the attempt, and residents intervened, preventing his detention. However, his brothers were allegedly taken away by the authorities. He stated that police subsequently registered a case against Tunio's father, accusing him and others of attacking officers, allegations that Abro described as fabricated. "Because of his resistance and the intervention of local residents, Saeed managed to escape. However, the authorities took away his two brothers, who remain missing to this day," Abro said.

Abro alleged that more than 350 Sindhi nationalist activists have been subjected to enforced disappearances over the years. He cited several cases, including that of Sajan Malookani, an 18-year-old law student whose mutilated body was reportedly handed over to his family in 2025 after he was allegedly picked up from college. Accusing Pakistan of exploiting Sindh's oil, gas, coal and other mineral resources, Abro stated that the province's population continues to face electricity and gas shortages despite its substantial natural wealth. He alleged that nearly 76.7 per cent of the revenue generated from Sindh is taken away in the name of the federal government. "Despite having abundant natural resources, people in Sindh continue to face severe shortages. Even today, many areas do not have adequate gas supplies," he said. He also criticised proposals to create additional provinces within Sindh, describing them as attempts to weaken the province's territorial and political identity. Referring to a recent large-scale gathering in Karachi, he claimed that thousands of Sindhis had protested against the proposed division. "Whenever we, as nationalists, raise our voices against these practices, speak about our homeland, demand its prosperity or oppose the occupation of our land, we are picked up and forcibly disappeared for years," he stated. Taking the campaign internationally, the JSFM chairman announced the First Oppressed Nations Parade in London on December 10, coinciding with International Human Rights Day. The march will proceed from Trafalgar Square towards 10 Downing Street. (ANI)