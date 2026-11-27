A romantic beach proposal in California took an unexpected turn when a powerful wave swept away a four-carat diamond engagement ring moments after Jace Harrick asked his girlfriend, Zoey Mattinson, to marry him.

A romantic beach proposal in California took an unexpected turn when a powerful wave swept away a four-carat diamond engagement ring moments after Jace Harrick asked his girlfriend, Zoey Mattinson, to marry him. The incident happened at Calafia State Beach in San Clemente on November 15. It went viral.

Harrick had planned a sunset proposal. After Mattinson said yes, he lifted her in his arms as waves approached. Worried that the rough surf could pull her into the water, he tried to keep her safe. But the ring box slipped from his hand and was carried away.

Speaking to CBS News, Harrick explained: “Initially, I'm like, 'Okay, this is fine. Let's lift her up. I have her phone in my right pocket, my phone, wallet, keys. I didn't want her to get swept away because we have El Nino. We know that can be a bit aggressive,” he said.

The couple soon realised the ring was missing. Beachgoers joined the search. Jessica Licon, who was at the beach with her family, said her husband first thought people were celebrating a proposal. She recalled telling him: “No, the ring is gone. Everyone's looking for it.” People with metal detectors also searched the sand, but the ring was not found.

Harrick shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “The best and most brutal moment of my life. Mother Nature, please give us our ring back. Scubas inbound!”

Watch the viral video here:

Despite losing the ring, Harrick said he was grateful Mattinson was unharmed and was prepared to replace it. “I'm just grateful she's ok. That's what's important,” he told CBS News.

There may still be a chance of recovering the ring. A volunteer diver has offered to search the water, and Harrick said he plans to reward whoever finds it. For the couple, the proposal will be remembered for an unexpected reason: a happy “yes” was followed almost immediately by a search in the surf.