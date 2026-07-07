Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for enhanced air defence, urging the US to grant licences for domestic Patriot missile production. He highlighted high interception rates for cruise missiles but a critical shortage of interceptors for ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy Seeks US Licenses for Patriot Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) renewed his appeal for enhanced air defence support, urging the United States to grant Ukraine licences to produce Patriot missile systems domestically, saying it would significantly strengthen the country's ability to protect lives amid continued Russian missile attacks.

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In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian air defence forces had successfully intercepted all six Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 of the 33 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight. "All six Kalibr missiles were shot down last night, and 31 out of 33 cruise missiles were intercepted, meaning whenever the necessary capabilities are available, our warriors deliver truly high interception rates," he said.

Interceptor Shortage for Ballistic Missiles

Zelenskyy, however, stressed that Ukraine continued to face difficulties in countering ballistic missile attacks because of a shortage of interceptor missiles. "That is the only explanation for the problem with ballistic missiles - insufficient number of interceptors. This is especially true for Patriots," he said.

Calling for greater cooperation with the US, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was capable of manufacturing Patriot systems if granted the required licences. "We have long made the case that we are capable of producing such defensive weapons ourselves. If Ukraine were granted U.S. licenses to produce Patriots, our own production would be sufficient both to protect Ukraine and to help partners in need," he said.

He added that securing additional air defence missiles remained Kyiv's foremost priority. "We are in contact with everyone around the world who can provide air defense missiles now. This is our top priority," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier in the day, he urged the US and its European allies to take "strong decisions" to strengthen Ukraine's air defences following a massive overnight Russian missile and drone attack that killed at least 14 people in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones during the assault, damaging more than 10 locations across the Ukrainian capital, including residential buildings. He had said Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted drones and cruise missiles but lacked sufficient interceptor missiles to stop Russian ballistic missiles.

NATO Summit to Address Ukraine Support

The renewed appeal also comes as NATO leaders gather for the alliance's summit in Ankara. Ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allied nations were expected to present "clear, concrete and credible" plans to meet NATO's target of spending five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

Rutte also underlined continued support for Kyiv, stating, "Allies and NATO partners must continue to ensure Ukraine gets what it needs."

"And let me be clear, all Allies need to pull their weight, so that our support to Ukraine continues to flow. Because Ukraine's security is so closely linked with our own," he added.

Rutte said the summit would focus on strengthening NATO's deterrence capabilities, expanding defence industrial production and ensuring continued military assistance to Ukraine as it confronts ongoing Russian aggression. (ANI)